A number of insiders bought Element 29 Resources Inc. (CVE:ECU) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Element 29 Resources Inc. (CVE:ECU), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Element 29 Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider David Elliott for CA$100k worth of shares, at about CA$0.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.17). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Element 29 Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around CA$0.45. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Element 29 Resources Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth CA$2.8k, in the last three months. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Element 29 Resources insiders own 12% of the company, worth about CA$1.8m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Element 29 Resources Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Element 29 Resources insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Element 29 Resources (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

