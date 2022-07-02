A number of insiders bought EVE Health Group Limited (ASX:EVE) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in EVE Health Group Limited's (ASX:EVE) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EVE Health Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Alasdair Cooke is the biggest insider purchase of EVE Health Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.001. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the EVE Health Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months EVE Health Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at EVE Health Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, EVE Health Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Non-Executive Director Alasdair Cooke bought AU$162k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does EVE Health Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 14% of EVE Health Group shares, worth about AU$724k, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About EVE Health Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that EVE Health Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for EVE Health Group (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

