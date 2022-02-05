A number of insiders bought Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Field Trip Health Ltd.'s (TSE:FTRP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Field Trip Health

The Co-Founder Joseph del Moral made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$250k worth of shares at a price of CA$6.50 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$2.27). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Field Trip Health insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Field Trip Health

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Field Trip Health insiders own about CA$45m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Field Trip Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Field Trip Health and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Field Trip Health. For example, Field Trip Health has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

