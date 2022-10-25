A number of insiders bought Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Gooch & Housego PLC's (LON:GHH) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Gooch & Housego Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Gary Bullard made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£55k worth of shares at a price of UK£6.55 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£4.82 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Gooch & Housego insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Gooch & Housego Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Gooch & Housego insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought UK£70k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Gooch & Housego Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£301k worth of Gooch & Housego shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Gooch & Housego Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Gooch & Housego insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Gooch & Housego. While conducting our analysis, we found that Gooch & Housego has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

