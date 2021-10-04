A number of insiders bought Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Gullewa Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, Company Secretary & Executive Director David Deitz for AU$224k worth of shares, at about AU$0.078 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.089. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$257k for 3.27m shares. But they sold 453.00k shares for AU$39k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Gullewa insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
Insider Ownership of Gullewa

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Gullewa insiders own 62% of the company, currently worth about AU$10m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gullewa Tell Us?

Insider sales and purchases have netted out over the last three months, so it's hard to draw any conclusion from recent trading. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Gullewa insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Gullewa.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

