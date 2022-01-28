A number of insiders bought Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Harmoney Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Harmoney insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Harmoney Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Harmoney over the last quarter. Founder Neil Roberts bought AU$67k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Harmoney Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Harmoney insiders own about AU$62m worth of shares. That equates to 36% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Harmoney Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Harmoney shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Harmoney, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

