A number of insiders bought Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hillstream BioPharma

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Leonard Mazur bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.79. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Hillstream BioPharma insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$3.51. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Hillstream BioPharma Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth US$3.7k, in the last three months. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does Hillstream BioPharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Hillstream BioPharma insiders own 61% of the company, worth about US$5.6m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Hillstream BioPharma Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Hillstream BioPharma insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hillstream BioPharma. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hillstream BioPharma (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

