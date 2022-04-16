A number of insiders bought Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Impel NeuroPharma

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Impel NeuroPharma

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Adrian Adams for US$280k worth of shares, at about US$15.89 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Impel NeuroPharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$12.91. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Impel NeuroPharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Impel NeuroPharma insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$4.4m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Impel NeuroPharma Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Impel NeuroPharma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Impel NeuroPharma insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Impel NeuroPharma (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

