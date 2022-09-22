A number of insiders bought Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Inland Homes plc (LON:INL), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Inland Homes

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Stephen Wicks bought UK£80k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.22. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Inland Homes insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£0.29 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Inland Homes Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Inland Homes insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£80k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Inland Homes Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 17% of Inland Homes shares, worth about UK£8.5m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Inland Homes Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Inland Homes we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Inland Homes (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

