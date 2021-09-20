A number of insiders bought Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Lithium Power International Limited's (ASX:LPI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lithium Power International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Chairman David Hannon made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$138k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.30. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Lithium Power International insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Lithium Power International Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Lithium Power International insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Non-Executive Chairman David Hannon spent AU$138k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Lithium Power International insiders own 16% of the company, worth about AU$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Lithium Power International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Lithium Power International shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Lithium Power International (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

