A number of insiders bought Marathon Gold Corporation (TSE:MOZ) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Marathon Gold Corporation (TSE:MOZ), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Marathon Gold

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marathon Gold

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non-Executive Director, Julian Kemp, for CA$304k worth of shares, at about CA$1.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of CA$1.75. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 58% of Julian Kemp's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Julian Kemp.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 201.44k shares worth CA$314k. On the other hand they divested 116.80k shares, for CA$166k. In total, Marathon Gold insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Marathon Gold is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Marathon Gold Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Marathon Gold. They bought CA$222k worth in that time. However, Independent Non-Executive Director Julian Kemp netted CA$166k for sales. While it's good to see the insider buying, the net amount bought isn't enough for us to gain much confidence from it.

Does Marathon Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Marathon Gold insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about CA$10m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Marathon Gold Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Marathon Gold shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Marathon Gold (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • 3 major takeaways from this week's primaries

    Political watchers are parsing through the election primaries and special election results from Tuesday night, hoping to glean clues ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Here are three takeaways to consider:

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • Opendoor names one-time Amazon executive to C-suite role, succeeding co-founder

    Opendoor Technologies Inc. said Wednesday that Raji Subramanian will become chief technology officer on Sept. 6, succeeding co-founder Ian Wong in that role. Wong will become a technical adviser to Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) CEO and co-founder Eric Wu. Subramanian came to Opendoor last year through the San Francisco company’s purchase of Pro.com, where she was co-founder and chief operating officer of the startup that digitized home renovation.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares jump 31% after a report the meme-stock favorite has secured new funding

    Sources told the Wall Street Journal the company announced to prospective lenders on Tuesday that it had picked a lender to provide a loan.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • The Federal Reserve’s Powell has a lot of explaining to do

    The Federal Reserve runs a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, every year. This year, with a lot on the Fed’s plate, it’s very possible that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday will speak to the star-studded ensemble about the difficult situation facing monetary policy and what the Fed plans to do. If the U.S. wants to be a monetary policy leader, here is a chance to lead.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • Attention retirees: Here are two CEFs yielding as high as 8.6% for stable income and inflation protection

    CEFs are overlooked. But they can make perfect retirement vehicles.

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    The market is also trying to understand where the Federal Reserve is at in its work to bring down inflation. After struggling all year, stocks rallied in July, but many investors aren't sure if we are out of the woods just yet. All eyes will be on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tomorrow at 10 a.m. Powell will address the public and speak about his view of the economy and where things could be headed in the near term, which has seemingly baffled the market all year long.

  • Investors Piling into NVIDIA, Chip Stocks Despite Weak Outlook

    Tech stocks are buoyant this morning despite NVIDIA's disappointing results.