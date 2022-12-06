A number of insiders bought MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in MaxiPARTS Limited's (ASX:MXI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

MaxiPARTS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Gino Butera made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$103k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.08 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$2.10 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the MaxiPARTS insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While MaxiPARTS insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MaxiPARTS insiders own about AU$15m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MaxiPARTS Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MaxiPARTS shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in MaxiPARTS and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that MaxiPARTS is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

