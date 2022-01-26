A number of insiders bought MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MJ Gleeson

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Mark Knight for UK£149k worth of shares, at about UK£7.94 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£6.96). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months MJ Gleeson insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

MJ Gleeson Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at MJ Gleeson. Specifically, insider Mark Knight bought UK£149k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that MJ Gleeson insiders own 6.1% of the company, worth about UK£25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The MJ Gleeson Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in MJ Gleeson shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MJ Gleeson. While conducting our analysis, we found that MJ Gleeson has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

