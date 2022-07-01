A number of insiders bought Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Molten Ventures Plc's (LON:GROW) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Molten Ventures

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

While Molten Ventures insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Molten Ventures

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Molten Ventures insiders own about UK£4.6m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Molten Ventures Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Molten Ventures insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Molten Ventures.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

