A number of insiders bought Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Robin Freestone made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£99k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.94 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£2.16), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Moneysupermarket.com Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Moneysupermarket.com Group, though insiders do hold about UK£750k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Moneysupermarket.com Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Moneysupermarket.com Group insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Moneysupermarket.com Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

