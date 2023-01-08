A number of insiders bought Orezone Gold Corporation (TSE:ORE) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Orezone Gold Corporation's (TSE:ORE) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orezone Gold

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months Orezone Gold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Orezone Gold Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Orezone Gold. In total, insiders bought CA$98k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Orezone Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Orezone Gold insiders own 5.4% of the company, worth about CA$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orezone Gold Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Orezone Gold insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Orezone Gold. Be aware that Orezone Gold is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

