A number of insiders bought Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Paragon Care Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Independent Director Geoffrey Sam bought AU$74k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.38 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.41. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Paragon Care insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 21% of Paragon Care shares, worth about AU$55m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Paragon Care Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Paragon Care shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Paragon Care and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Paragon Care (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

