A number of insiders bought Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Parex Resources Inc.'s (TSE:PXT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Parex Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director, Robert Engbloom, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$276k worth of shares at a price of CA$27.80 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of CA$21.20. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$515k for 21.83k shares. But they sold 16.00k shares for CA$444k. Overall, Parex Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around CA$23.61. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Parex Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Parex Resources. In total, insiders bought CA$153k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Parex Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Parex Resources insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about CA$45m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Parex Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Parex Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Parex Resources. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Parex Resources you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

