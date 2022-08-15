A number of insiders bought Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Podium Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Clayton Dodd was the biggest purchase of Podium Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.22. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Podium Minerals insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Podium Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Podium Minerals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Podium Minerals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$202k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Podium Minerals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Podium Minerals insiders own about AU$16m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Podium Minerals Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Podium Minerals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Podium Minerals. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Podium Minerals has 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

