A number of insiders bought Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Rare Foods Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$168k for 2.48m shares. But they sold 1.25m shares for AU$100k. Overall, Rare Foods Australia insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about AU$0.068 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price of AU$0.078. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Rare Foods Australia insiders own 28% of the company, worth about AU$4.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rare Foods Australia Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Rare Foods Australia shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Rare Foods Australia and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Rare Foods Australia (2 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

