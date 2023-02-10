A number of insiders bought RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in RAS Technology Holdings Limited's (ASX:RTH) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RAS Technology Holdings

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months RAS Technology Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.58 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$0.46. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of RAS Technology Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that RAS Technology Holdings insiders own 59% of the company, worth about AU$12m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RAS Technology Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like RAS Technology Holdings insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for RAS Technology Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

