A number of insiders bought The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in The Restaurant Group plc's (LON:RTN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Restaurant Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Andy Hornby bought UK£159k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.42 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.36 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Restaurant Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about UK£0.48 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£641k worth of Restaurant Group shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Restaurant Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Restaurant Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Restaurant Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Restaurant Group. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Restaurant Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

