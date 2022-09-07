A number of insiders bought SIV Capital Limited (ASX:SIV) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of SIV Capital Limited (ASX:SIV), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SIV Capital

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Glenn Molloy for AU$270k worth of shares, at about AU$0.27 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.02m shares for AU$275k. But insiders sold 10.00k shares worth AU$2.1k. Overall, SIV Capital insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SIV Capital Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at SIV Capital. insider Glenn Molloy spent AU$270k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SIV Capital insiders own about AU$2.0m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The SIV Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of SIV Capital we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SIV Capital. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with SIV Capital (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

