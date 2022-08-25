A number of insiders bought Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Tembo Gold Corp.'s (CVE:TEM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$120k for 513.50k shares. But they sold 700.00k shares for CA$116k. Overall, Tembo Gold insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Tembo Gold Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Tembo Gold over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out CA$30k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Tembo Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tembo Gold insiders own about CA$4.1m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Tembo Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Tembo Gold and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Tembo Gold (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • Billionaires Are Scooping Up These 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks

    U.S. stock markets have been exceedingly volatile in 2022. The billionaire brothers Julian and Felix Baker -- co-owners of the biotechnology focused hedge fund Baker Bros. Advisors -- are a prime example. Perhaps most interestingly, the Baker brothers bought large chunks of small-cap healthcare stocks Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) in the most recent quarter.

  • 'I want to be buying the riskiest stuff that I can buy right now': Here's what financial advisers are doing (or not doing) with their own portfolios in a bear market

    Four advisors share their strategies for navigating a slow market.

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    It's a fantastic hunting ground for great dividend stocks that will put passive income into your pocket just for owning a piece of the company. Whether owning property directly or selling realty-related products or services, here are three no-brainer winners you can hold in confidence for their proven dividends. The company's revenue has increased by an average of 6.5% annually over the past decade alone.

  • Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • There’s a new supercycle emerging for the economy, and these are the stocks that would benefit, strategist says

    A mild recession engineered by the Fed won't be enough to offset the structural shifts headed for the economy. Here's how one strategist would play it.

  • Opendoor names one-time Amazon executive to C-suite role, succeeding co-founder

    Opendoor Technologies Inc. said Wednesday that Raji Subramanian will become chief technology officer on Sept. 6, succeeding co-founder Ian Wong in that role. Wong will become a technical adviser to Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) CEO and co-founder Eric Wu. Subramanian came to Opendoor last year through the San Francisco company’s purchase of Pro.com, where she was co-founder and chief operating officer of the startup that digitized home renovation.

  • Want Passive Income? Invest In These 3 Dividend Kings

    These companies have raised their payouts to shareholders throughout multiple recessions, military conflicts, and a global pandemic.