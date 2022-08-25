A number of insiders bought Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Tembo Gold Corp.'s (CVE:TEM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Tembo Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$120k for 513.50k shares. But they sold 700.00k shares for CA$116k. Overall, Tembo Gold insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Tembo Gold Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Tembo Gold over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out CA$30k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Tembo Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tembo Gold insiders own about CA$4.1m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Tembo Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Tembo Gold and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Tembo Gold (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

