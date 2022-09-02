A number of insiders bought Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Thorney Technologies

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 311.43k shares for AU$76k. On the other hand they divested 150.00k shares, for AU$32k. Overall, Thorney Technologies insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about AU$0.24 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$0.21. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Thorney Technologies Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Thorney Technologies insider buying shares in the last three months. In that period Non-Executive Director Martin Casey spent AU$44k on shares. However, Non-Executive Director Martin Casey netted AU$32k for sales. It is nice to see that insiders have bought, but the quantum isn't large enough to get us excited.

Does Thorney Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Thorney Technologies insiders own 19% of the company, worth about AU$17m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Thorney Technologies Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Thorney Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Thorney Technologies has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

