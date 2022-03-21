A number of insiders bought Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Thruvision Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Richard Amos made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£48k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.19 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.25), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 523.66k shares worth UK£109k. On the other hand they divested 68.97k shares, for UK£17k. Overall, Thruvision Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Thruvision Group insiders own 11% of the company, worth about UK£4.0m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Thruvision Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Thruvision Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Thruvision Group insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Thruvision Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

