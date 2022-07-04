A number of insiders bought TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TransCode Therapeutics

The Co-Founder Robert Dudley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$55k worth of shares at a price of US$1.87 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.24 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

TransCode Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$1.68 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at TransCode Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, TransCode Therapeutics insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$71k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of TransCode Therapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 33% of TransCode Therapeutics shares, worth about US$5.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TransCode Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in TransCode Therapeutics shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for TransCode Therapeutics (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

