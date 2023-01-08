A number of insiders bought WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (CVE:WE) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (CVE:WE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WeCommerce Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Andrew Wilkinson bought CA$201k worth of shares at a price of CA$5.11 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$1.95 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 109.50k shares worth CA$347k. On the other hand they divested 10.82k shares, for CA$60k. Overall, WeCommerce Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about CA$3.17. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have WeCommerce Holdings Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last three months, insider Andrew Dumont sold CA$4.7k worth of shares. That's not much at all. Looking at the net result, we don't think this recent trading sheds much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does WeCommerce Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that WeCommerce Holdings insiders own 34% of the company, worth about CA$27m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The WeCommerce Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in WeCommerce Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that WeCommerce Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

