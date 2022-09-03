A number of insiders bought Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Wellnex Life Limited's (ASX:WNX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wellnex Life

The insider Ian Ollifent made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$511k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.12 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.08 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$678k for 7.57m shares. But insiders sold 2.52m shares worth AU$254k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Wellnex Life insiders. Their average price was about AU$0.09. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Wellnex Life Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Wellnex Life. We can see that insider Ian Ollifent paid AU$511k for shares in the company. On the other hand, insider Lazarus Karasavvidis netted AU$161k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does Wellnex Life Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Wellnex Life insiders own 34% of the company, worth about AU$8.2m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wellnex Life Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Wellnex Life insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Wellnex Life (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

