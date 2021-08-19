A number of insiders bought WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in WT Financial Group Limited's (ASX:WTL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WT Financial Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Tod McGrouther for AU$325k worth of shares, at about AU$0.075 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.13. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

WT Financial Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

WT Financial Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, WT Financial Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$361k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of WT Financial Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. WT Financial Group insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about AU$15m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The WT Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest WT Financial Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing WT Financial Group. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for WT Financial Group (3 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

