A number of insiders bought The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in The York Water Company's (NASDAQ:YORW) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

York Water Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

CEO, President & Director Joseph Hand previously made an even bigger purchase of US$62k worth of shares at a price of US$41.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$41.62. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the York Water insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$266k for 6.31k shares. But they sold 593.00 shares for US$27k. In total, York Water insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at York Water Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at York Water. In total, insiders bought US$30k worth of shares in that time. But Independent Director George Kain sold US$10.0k worth. It is good to see that insiders have been buying, but they did not buy very many shares, in the scheme of things.

Does York Water Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that York Water insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$7.9m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The York Water Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if York Water insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with York Water (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

