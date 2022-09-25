A number of insiders bought Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Zinc of Ireland NL's (ASX:ZMI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Zinc of Ireland Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Thomas Corr made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.05 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.036. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Zinc of Ireland insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Zinc of Ireland

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Zinc of Ireland insiders own about AU$826k worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zinc of Ireland Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Zinc of Ireland shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Zinc of Ireland insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zinc of Ireland. Be aware that Zinc of Ireland is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

