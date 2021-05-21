Number of IPOs in Minnesota ticks up, following national trend

Patrick Kennedy, Star Tribune
·5 min read

Minnesota saw a big year for initial public offerings in 2020 — and the pace for this year has accelerated because of the strong financing behind both IPOs and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Minnesota-based companies that have completed the steps to go public include APi Group, Jamf Holding Corp., Trean Insurance Group Inc. in 2020 and Sun Country Airlines, SkyWater Technology and Agiliti Inc. in 2021.

The trend is national, with 218 companies completing initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020, raising a total of $78.2 billion, according to Renaissance Capital, which tracks IPOs and created an IPO exchange traded fund.

That was the best year for IPOs since 2014, when 275 companies completed IPOs that raised $85.3 billion.

The pace of IPOs has only accelerated in 2021, with 133 that have priced through May 4, raising $88.1 billion according to Renaissance.

"The amount of capital seeking investment opportunities in growth companies is significant," said David Stadinski, global head of equity capital markets at Minneapolis-based Piper Sandler & Co. "If you are considering taking your company public, it's been a very constructive market, one conducive to capital formation for growth companies."

IPO activity of all sorts paused briefly when the coronavirus pandemic first emerged. The IPO process generally involves roadshows where management gets up in front of institutional investors in order to sell the merits of their company and the IPO offering.

But companies and underwriters adjusted quickly to remote work restrictions.

Jamf Holding Corp., the Minneapolis-based company that helps businesses, schools, hospitals and government agencies connect and manage Apple devices in a cloud platform, went public in July of last year and raised $468 million, one of the largest IPOs ever in Minnesota. It debuted this year at No. 47 on the Star Tribune 50.

The deal was scheduled to go earlier, Jamf Chief Executive Dean Hager said, but was put on hold as the pandemic emerged. When the process resumed, all roadshows — including a six-day stretch with 50 meetings — were virtual.

"It was very, very effective," Hager said.

Even with the economic and work effects of COVID-19 and other challenges, an improving economy toward the end of the year pushed up the number of new IPOs. Federal stimulus and an aggressive infrastructure plan have helped to accelerate the pace of filings to start 2021.

Companies, including Minnesota firms, also are taking alternative routes to publicly traded status. Besides IPOs, some are going public via direct listings and reverse mergers.

Most listings in 2020 and 2021 have come through SPACs, including New Brighton-based API Group and Edina-based Agiliti Inc.

APi Group started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 3, 2020, and was the highest debut on the Star Tribune 50 at No. 16. The provider of safety, specialty and industrial services went public through a SPAC.

In fall 2019, APi was acquired by the J2 Acquisition Group for $2.9 billion. It was a public shell company based in the British Virgin Islands created to find a company to acquire. After acquiring APi, J2 completed a domestication move that ended up with registration in Delaware. APi then completed a process to get listed on the NYSE.

When APi Group started trading, Chief Executive Russ Becker called the move "another important step in the ongoing evolution and growth of the company."

"The reach of the NYSE to the investment community will help broaden our base of support and elevate the communication of our long-term value creation targets," Becker said in a news release.

Agiliti Inc., No. 36, also used a SPAC to go public, completing the offering on April 23. The Edina-based provider of medical equipment and service solutions to the health care industry was publicly traded under its former name, Universal Hospital Services, before it was taken private.

Under private-equity ownership the company grew organically and through acquisitions. A plan to go public in 2018 dissolved because of market conditions. This year's offering, though, ended up raising almost $400 million, according to CEO Tom Leonard.

"Our goal in the IPO is to use those proceeds to pay down the debt that is the byproduct of being a private-equity owned company and give us the financial flexibility to support our strategy of opportunistic [mergers and acquisitions] to augment our core organic growth profile," Leonard said.

Renaissance Capital counted 248 companies that went public in 2020 through SPACs. Those companies raised $75.5 billion. So far in 2021, there have been another 312 SPAC public offerings.

SPACs, sometimes called blank-check companies, are formed by big investors looking for private companies to take public through a merger with an existing public shell company they control. The SPAC process has been around for years, but its use has taken off since 2018.

"SPACs have been among the largest areas of issuance in the IPO market over the last several quarters," Stadinski said of the rise in SPAC in usage.

"In our view, SPACs will be a permanent part of the capital market landscape. We don't think SPACs replaces the traditional IPO market, but we do believe they have merit as a credible alternative for certain companies."

Of the Minnesota companies that have gone public in the past year and half, only Bloomington-based SkyWater Technology (No. 53) and Wayzata-based Trean Insurance Group (No. 55) missed the Top 50.

A few local companies also are using alternative exchanges to those in the United States to go public.

Sezzle Inc., a financial-technology company based in Minneapolis, went public on the Australian stock exchange in 2019 rather than domestically. Buy-now-and-pay-later payment plans similar to Sezzle are popular in Australia, and the Minneapolis company was able to draw investment backing for its digital version of installment plan payments easier there.

Now the company is seeking a U.S. listing and could complete an IPO later this summer.

Even with a robust public-offering landscape, the number of public companies in the state are not what they were for many years when there were more than 100.

Regardless of the method Stadinski believes the number of companies seeking public capital will continue.

"The backlog remains robust," Stadinski said.

Patrick Kennedy • 612-673-7926

Recommended Stories

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • All soccer suspended in Argentina because of virus cases

    All soccer in Argentina was suspended for nine days Friday ahead of a strict shutdown decree for much of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes about three weeks before the June 13 start of Copa America, the continental soccer championship scheduled to be played in Argentina. The suspension is yet another blow for Copa America organizer CONMEBOL.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Men are complaining about all-female gym that went viral on Tik Tok

    Women say they ‘feel excluded from spaces everyday’

  • Cops charged after arrest of 73-year-old with dementia caught on video in Colorado

    The woman said she suffered a broken arm and dislocated shoulder from the arrest.

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Colorado bus driver who slapped 10-year-old girl for refusing to wear a face mask is fired

    Bus driver sacked after caught on camera slapping little girl who removed mask

  • Paul George and Clippers enter playoffs a new team ready for the challenge

    Paul George, Marcus Morris and coach Tyronn Lue say the Clippers are more prepared this postseason than last. "It's a big difference from the bubble."

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • The sky spectacle of the year: A super blood moon and lunar eclipse is coming next week

    On May 26, a full "supermoon" will brighten the night sky over the U.S. At the same time, there will be a total lunar eclipse.

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says

  • At U.N., U.S. defends its efforts to broker Mideast ceasefire

    The United States on Thursday defended its efforts to broker a ceasefire in renewed fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants after Washington found itself isolated at the United Nations over its opposition to any Security Council action. "We have not been silent," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly as it met to discuss the violence. The United States has repeatedly objected to a U.N. Security Council statement since fighting erupted 11 days ago between Israel and Hamas militants and other groups in Gaza.

  • Tennessee bans gender-confirming treatment for children

    Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law – which campaigners say addresses an invented problem

  • Mulberry tree that survived the Blitz sees off latest adversary – developers

    A 400-year-old mulberry tree that survived the Blitz and was set to be bulldozed for flats has been saved by a judge for its historical links, whether they’re “proven and not”. Campaigners have won a High Court challenge over plans to move what is believed to be one of the oldest trees in London’s East End to make way for flats. Geoffrey Juden, of the East End Preservation Society, led a legal challenge to preserve the “veteran black mulberry tree”, which was left with scarred bark when a chapel which stood next to it was destroyed by a bomb during the Second World War. Mr Juden took Tower Hamlets Council to court to overturn its decision to grant planning permission for flats to be built at the site of the former London Chest Hospital in Bethnal Green. Planning permission to demolish part of the site, excluding the main hospital building and sanitation tower, to build 291 residential units, was granted in October 2020. In a judgment delivered on Friday, Sir Duncan Ouseley said the tree “had historical associations, some proven and some not, and had survived significant bomb damage during the Blitz”. He ruled that the council’s planning committee unlawfully misinterpreted national planning policy when they considered the risk the tree would die or deteriorate if it was moved. The judge said members of the committee did not take into account “the policy which they were advised they were taking into account, and which they were advised had been met”. The tree is not the only mulberry in London fighting a battle to not be cut down. Campaigners are also working to protect a 70-year-old tree at the entrance of Park View estate, in Highbury New Park. Delight for conservation campaigners Following Friday’s ruling, a spokesperson for the East End Preservation Society said they were “overjoyed” by the decision, and said the development would have “blighted” the Victoria Park Conservation Area in East London. “The Bethnal mulberry is the oldest tree in the East End, surviving plague, fire and blitz. We hope it will flourish for centuries to come to inspire us all”, they said. A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said they acknowledged the High Court decision to quash the development of 291 new homes, of which 35 per cent were affordable, at the London Chest Hospital site. “The application to challenge our decision was based on five legal grounds, of which the High Court dismissed four. The fifth relating to the mulberry tree, has been upheld”, they said. Crest Nicholson and Clarion Housing Group commented: “We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling passed down from the judicial review regarding the redevelopment of the former London Chest Hospital. We remain fully committed to the development and we will be reviewing the judgement”.

  • The Backstory: Vaccinated readers tell us they still plan on wearing masks. Why? They don't trust others.

    The CDC has relaxed mask guidance, saying fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask in most cases. But many plan to continue anyway.