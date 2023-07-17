Number of Jacksonville shootings decrease since 2022, but city officials emphasize more work needed

In the wake of a recent shooting that claimed the life of one man on Golfair Blvd on July 15, concerns about the city’s safety have arisen. However, a review of records indicates that Jacksonville is currently experiencing a decrease in shootings compared to last year.

Action News Jax reporter Nick Gibson delved into the statistics and spoke with city officials about the situation.

Records show that shootings are down from this time last year. Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coboy Pittman emphasized that there is still a lot of work to be done.

According to the obtained records, on July 16th, 2022, Jacksonville experienced 197 shootings. In comparison, on July 16th, 2023, the city reported 154 incidents, indicating a decline in gun violence.

Councilwoman Pittman stressed the importance of needing more help to further address the issue. These areas require heightened attention and support in their fight against criminal activities.

“I think it’s important that the mayor is aligned, City Council is aligned, and JSO is aligned with each other,” Pittman stated.

JSO’s budget request of $592 million submitted to Mayor Deegan includes funding to hire an additional 80 police officers. Forty of those positions come via a federal grant, but that grant is ending.

“I feel like we need more resources to ensure that we continue the decrease in crime if that is the case, but I am looking for solutions,” Pittman explained

On July 15, Golfair Blvd became the site of a tragic drive-by shooting that resulted in a man’s death. f

In response, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K Waters has scheduled a town hall meeting later this week to address community concerns, provide information about safety initiatives, and facilitate dialogue between residents and law enforcement.

A.J. Jordan, a representative from the Mad Dads chapter of Jacksonville, expressed his intention to attend the town hall meeting. He plans to pose questions to Sheriff Waters, focusing on community engagement efforts by police officers.

“My question is always going to be: What are you going to do to make sure our officers are engaged in the community in the right way?” Jordan remarked.

The town hall meeting is scheduled for this Wednesday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. This event offers an opportunity for community members to voice their concerns, gain insights into ongoing safety initiatives, and foster a stronger bond between law enforcement and the public.

