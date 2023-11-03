Number of migrants from Ukraine may exceed 2022 figures as cold weather hits

The number of migrants coming back to Ukraine was lower than expected in the third quarter of 2023, and by the end of the year, the number of Ukrainians abroad may be even higher than at the end of 2022.

Source: The Inflation Report by the National Bank of Ukraine for October 2023

Details: The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) believes that Ukrainians are reluctant to return just before the heating season, and some of them may decide to spend the winter in neighbouring countries.

"The number of migrants may increase slightly by the end of this year: due to the increased risk of attacks on energy infrastructure, some citizens are likely to spend the heating season abroad," the NBU said.

As a result of these processes, the NBU estimated that by the end of 2023, the number of migrants could exceed 2022 numbers by about 200,000 people.

It is anticipated that roughly 100,000 migrants will return to Ukraine in 2024, and about 700,000 in 2025.

Background:

The United Nations stated that the number of Ukrainian migrants abroad had fallen to 6.2 million at the end of September 2023 (down from 6.3 million in June 2023).

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported that about 100,000 migrants returned in August alone.

The high risk to their safety remains the main reason for people to stay abroad for the time being.

