Number of Palm Beach single-family listings just hit 94, with four in a key price category

The number of single-family properties for sale in Palm Beach continues to creep up, hitting 94 early this week in the island’s multiple listing service.

That’s the biggest number seen in several years. The number of listings was mired in the mid-70s for much of last year, and there were even fewer in the two years before that.

Among the listings that have entered the market so far this month are four houses asking between $16 million and $20 million, a category that has generated plenty of interest among buyers over the past few years

Here’s the rundown of the newest listings in that price range, with information gleaned from the sales listings and public records.

Renovated house facing the inlet offers dramatic views

At the northern tip of Palm Beach, a house with wide water views at 179 E. Inlet Drive has been listed at $19.95 million by Lawrence Moens of Lawrence Moens & Associates.

On the north tip of the island, broker Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates has listed, for $19.95 million, an extensively renovated house built in 1957 at 179 E. Inlet Drive. His sales description says the house as a “direct inlet-front cottage” — and the photos attest to that fact, showing wide views of the inlet, the Port of Palm beach, Peanut Island and the Intracoastal Waterway.

The property is “ready for immediate enjoyment” with a private pool and boat dock, the listing says. With 4,929 square feet of total living space, the house has three bedrooms and two guest suites above the garage.

The house is owned by Walter D. Wick, who bought it for $11.5 million in 2021, property records show.

Glass doors in the living area of 179 E. Inlet Drive in Palm Beach look out to the inlet at the northern tip of the island. The five-bedroom house is listed at $19.95 million.

Sold in June, this Midtown house is back on the market

Sold in June for a recorded $16.2 million, a house at 130 Cocoanut Row is back on the market, listed at $18.9 million by broker Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate.

Broker Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate this week listed, for $18.9 million, a “Monterey Colonial”-style house built in the late 1920s at 130 Cocoanut Row in Midtown.

Designed by the late architect John L. Volk, the six-bedroom house has 6,921 total square feet of “gorgeously remodeled” space, Angle’s listing says. A guest apartment overlooks the pool.

The seller hasn’t owned it for long, courthouse records show. In June, a company apparently linked to Mississippi businessman and former Ambassador to Tanzania Michael Retzer Sr. and his family paid $16.2 million for the property, according to public records.

House on the near North End has been in the same family for years

Broker Linda Gary of Linda A. Gary Real Estate has listed this house at 223 Coral Lane on the near North End for $16.995 million.

Broker Linda Gary of Linda A. Gary Real Estate last week listed — for $16.995 million — a house built in 2002 on the near North End with five bedrooms and 5,797 square feet of living space. The sales listing for 223 Coral Lane describes the location and the street itself as “prime.”

With Bermuda-inspired architecture, the two-story house also has a ”great floor plan.“

The house was developed by Palm Beacher E. Llwyd Ecclestone II in 2002 and purchased in 2004 by Frank and Nancy Avellino, who are listed as the owners in property records.

The wings of a Palm Beach house listed for $16.995 million wrap around the pool area at 223 Coral Lane.

Updated Palm Beach Regency-style house priced at $16.85 million

Agents Cristina Condon and Kevin Condo of Sotheby's International Realty have set a price of $16.85 million for this house at 302 Via Linda on the corner of North Lake Way.

Agents Cristina Condon and Kevin Condon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold a $16.85 million co-listing for 302 Via Linda, a four-bedroom house with 5,664 total square feet on the North End.

Built in 1961, the renovated house was designed in the Palm Beach Regency style by the late architect Henry Harding with classical detailing and a gracious layout. The property’s manicured grounds include two areas for entertaining by the pool — and a covered dog run.

Listed last week, the house is being sold by the estate of the late Michael F. Niedorff. He paid a recorded $6.3 million for it in 2018, property records show.

French doors open to the pool area at a Palm Beach house at 302 Via Linda, which is listed for sale at $16.85 million.

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach real estate: Number of single-family listings keeps rising