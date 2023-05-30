A ‘number’ of people hurt after gunfire erupts near packed Hollywood beach on Memorial Day

A shooting Monday evening near the beach on Hollywood Broadwalk left a “number” of people hospitalized with injuries, officials say.

It’s unclear how many people were injured during the incident that occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Broadwalk, adjacent to the Hollywood Beach Theatre, according to Raelin Storey, a city spokeswoman. Preliminary reports indicated at least seven people had been shot, including a 15-year-old, Miami Herald news partner CBS News reported

Authorities took the victims to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Storey couldn’t immediately comment on their condition.

Police respond to a shooting on the Broadwalk in Hollywood, Monday evening, May 29, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel)

On its Twitter page, Hollywood Police asked people to avoid visiting anywhere near Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, because of “an ongoing shooting investigation.”

“Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop,” the tweet reads.

“Police have the scene under control. I think there is no ongoing threat but obviously it’s one of those situations where it’s probably better to clear out of the area and proceed home and not be in that area at this point in time,” Storey added.

This is a developing story and will be updated briefly.