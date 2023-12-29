Number of people killed in overnight attacks in Ukraine rises to 18

A plume of smoke rises over Kiev after the massive Russian missile attack on Friday morning. As reported, Russia launched around 110 missiles. The Ukrainian air defence forces downed 87 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones. -/Ukrinform/dpa

The death toll has risen to at least 18 following the worst Russian airstrikes on Ukraine since the start of the war, regional authorities said on Friday.

More than 100 people were injured.

Fatalities were reported from Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Odessa and the capital Kiev.

Ukraine says soe 150 missiles and drones were fired at targets on Friday morning, with air defences able to intercept over 70% of them.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for over 22 months.

