Number of people killed in Rotterdam shooting - latest updates

A number of people were killed in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday afternoon after a man went on a shooting spree, local police said.

A 32-year-old man was arrested following the shootings which began in a house and continued in a classroom in a medical facility nearby.

Police did not specify exactly how many people had been killed.

A suspect wearing combat fatigues was later arrested on the Erasmus Medical Center’s helipad.

Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armour entering the hospital, while people, some holding up their hands, left the building.

Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. Fire also broke out at the home, local security authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Police said they were investigating the arrested man’s possible involvement in both shootings.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

05:38 PM BST

Gun found in Erasmus Medical Center: Report

A firearm has been found inside the hospital where one of Thursday’s twin-shooting incidents took place, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

It was unclear whether the weapon had been used by the suspect, NOS reported, adding that police were still examining the gun.

05:33 PM BST

Hospital employee hid in her car amid scenes of 'chaos'

A member of staff at the Erasmus Medical Center said she was about to begin her shift when she heard gunshots ring out, prompting her to run to the building’s car park and hide in her vehicle.

“I am very shocked, it is very intense what happened,” the 24-year-old woman, who works in the back office of the hospital’s intensive care unit, told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

She said her colleagues had sprinted away in all directions as the shooting started. “It was chaos,” she added.

05:28 PM BST

Footage appears to show police arresting suspected gunman

Footage being shared on social media appears to show police arresting the suspected gunman following the twin-shooting incidents at a university hospital and a nearby home.

05:24 PM BST

Erasmus Medical Center appeals for people to stay away as police search for victims

The Erasmus Medical Center has appealed on social media for people not to go to the hospital following Thursday’s shooting.

The plea came as local media reported that police had entered the hospital to search for victims.

05:21 PM BST

Police erect screens at residential scene of first shooting

Police have erected screens at the house where the alleged shooter is suspected of opening fire first before heading to the hospital.

An eyewitness spoken to by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, identified only as Rimmeely, said he was “returning from the tram and saw someone lying on the ground in front of the house”.

“So incredibly sad. And that the possible perpetrator went to Erasmus MC after that, terrible,” the eyewitness said.

05:17 PM BST

'I never thought I'd have to worry about an active shooter in the Netherlands'

A doctor at the Erasmus Medical Center where Thursday’s shooting took place has said everyone from her lab had been “safely evacuated”.

“I never thought I’d have to worry about an active shooter in the Netherlands but here were are,” Dr. Aleksandra Badura said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

https://twitter.com/AleksBadura/status/1707414005218738665?s=20

05:14 PM BST

Footage shows people streaming out of hospital

Footage being shared on social media shows people streaming out of the Erasmus Medical Center as police moved in.

05:11 PM BST

Eyewitness describes 'panic and screaming' at hospital

Eyewitnesses have described “panic and screaming” at the Erasmus Medical Center, where a gunman dressed in combat gear opened fire.

“There was a lot of panic and screaming. I was in the hospital. I fled from there to the Sophia Children’s Hospital,” one eyewitness told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

05:05 PM BST

Pictures from the scene

Police officers from the special intervention service stand outside the Erasmus Medical Center - Bas Czerwinski/EPA-EFE

A police officer directs people at the Erasmus Medical Center - Bas Czerwinski/AFP

A police officer from the special intervention unit walks on a roof outside the Erasmus Medical Center - Sem Van Der Wal/EPA-EFE

04:56 PM BST

Multiple people killed in Rotterdam shootings, police say

Police said they were informing victims’ family members after multiple people were killed in Thursday’s shooting.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested after police said on social media that shots had been fired at the Erasmus Medical Center and a nearby home. They also said fires had broken out at both locations.

Videos posted online showed police instructing students to run outside as heavily armed arrest teams arrived at the scene.

