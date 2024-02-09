Number of people paying income tax surges by 4.5m under Tories

Rishi Sunak froze the tax thresholds in 2021, when he was chancellor - Frank Augstein/AP

The number of people paying income tax has surged by 4.5 million since the Conservatives came to power, new analysis has found.

There are now 35.5 million people paying income tax compared to 31 million in 2010, according to research by the campaign group TaxPayers’ Alliance.

Most of these new taxpayers have been pulled into the net over the last three years – exposing the impact of the Government’s stealth tax raid, which began in 2021 when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak froze tax thresholds. Since then, 2.5 million have become taxpayers, with 1.1 million dragged into the basic rate of income tax and a further one million into the higher rate tax bracket.

The analysis also revealed which regions have seen the most dramatic increases in the number of taxpayers.

It found that the North East has seen the largest percentage increase in basic rate taxpayers since the beginning of the freeze, at 70,000 people.

Meanwhile, in the North East, Wales and the West Midlands, the number of people paying tax at the top rate of 45pc has doubled compared to 2021-22.

However, the South East has seen the largest increase in total income tax payers, with an additional 110,000 basic rate taxpayers and 159,000 higher rate taxpayers.

Darwin Friend, of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Taxpayers in every corner of the UK are struggling with the bruising impact of tax rises and threshold freezes.

“The transformation of Britain into a high-tax, low-growth economy has hit almost every household, from Edinburgh to Eastleigh and Cardiff to Colchester.

“Ministers must use the Budget to give taxpayers the income tax relief they desperately need.”

The impact of the stealth tax raid has undermined the Conservatives’ early efforts to reduce the number of people paying income tax by raising the personal allowance.

In 2010 the Coalition Government announced the personal allowance, then £6,475, would rise by hundreds of pounds each year to hit £10,000 in April 2014. Workers can earn up to the personal allowance each year before having to pay tax.

In 2014, former Prime Minister David Cameron said lifting three million people out of income tax by increasing the personal allowance was “one of the proudest things” he had done in government.

However, the personal allowance has now been frozen at £12,570 since 2021, along with other income tax thresholds.

Nimesh Shah, of accountancy firm Blick Rothenberg, said: “The increase to the personal allowance has been a modest £6,095, or put another way, around £450 for each year of this Government.”

He continued: “With the personal allowance being frozen at £12,570 since 2021, and with that to remain the case until 2028, more people are going to be dragged into paying income tax. The issue has been exacerbated further by record high inflation during the cost of living crisis.”

In the Autumn Statement, Jeremy Hunt slashed National Insurance, saving £450 annually for the average worker.

The Chancellor is expected to announce further tax cuts in the upcoming spring Budget. Yet recently he has warned the cuts could be smaller than those he unveiled in November due to “major structural weaknesses” in the economy.

