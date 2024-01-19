Number of pickleball courts in Middletown growing to 27

Jan. 18—MIDDLETOWN — Known as the Pickleball Capital of Ohio because of its number of courts, the city of Middletown is adding to that distinction.

City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night authorizing the amendment of a contract with J. Schmidt Homes LLC to install nine pickleball courts, resurface the existing 18 courts and build a shelter at Lefferson Park.

The ordinance was passed in November 2023 by the previous City Council, but the legislation was changed when Schmidt failed to include the $19,559 performance bond in the contract, according to City Manager Paul Lolli.

The total project cost is $577,537, according to city documents.

The city will use Community Development Block Grant funding to reimburse all costs associated with the project, according to the staff report. The city has allocated funds specially for neighborhood revitalization to address lack of amenities/neighborhood appeal in low to moderate income areas.

After the ordinance was read at Tuesday's meeting, new council member Jennifer Carter asked where the 18 courts were going to be built. Lolli told her the courts were already at Lefferson Park and nine more were being built.

Carter then asked if Lefferson Park was the only place in the city for residents to play pickleball, and Lolli said that was his understanding. Carter said every city park should have at least one pickleball court. Lolli said the city may look at adding courts in the future.

The emergency ordinance passed 4-1 with Carter voting "no."

Michell Cook, a former board member of the Middletown Pickleball Association, said she was "completely shocked" when she heard the city was investing in the pickleball courts. Previously, she said, most of the improvements were funded by the association and its members.

The MPA, she said, can "take a breath for once" and not worry about paying for improvements.

The upgrades, additional courts and shelter will allow the association to attract larger tournaments that will fuel the local economy and reduce the wait time for those wanting to play during busy times.

Pickleball has been described as the fastest-growing sports in the United States.

"A lot of potential" is how Cook described the improvements.

The tennis courts at Lefferson Park were converted into six pickleball courts about 20 years ago, Cook said.

"That was plenty," Cook said. "But we never saw how big it (pickleball) would become."

Since then, the MPA has added four courts, then six courts and then two courts in 2020.

The MPA Annual Tournament for those 50 and older is set for Aug. 3-4, Cook said. The association has about 700 members who pay $75 yearly dues.

------

PICKLEBALL PROJECT COST

Installation of nine pickleball courts: $306,352

Resurfacing of 18 existing pickleball courts: $173,438

Shelter construction: $78,188

Performance bond: $19,559

Total: $577,537

SOURCE: City of Middletown