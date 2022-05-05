Number of police-involved shooting has nearly doubled since this time last year, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the number of officer-involved shootings has jumped dramatically from last year, which was a record setting year.

GBI spokeswoman, Nelly Miles, told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that this time last year, the agency was investigating 27 officer-involved shootings across the state.

As of Thursday, that number stands at 45 so far for 2022.

" It’s definitely concerning,” Miles said.

On Wednesday, an Atlanta police officer was involved in a shooting with Rogers Kyaruzi, 30, in the 2700 block of Lenox Road.

Miles said the bureau is shocked at the number of officer-involved shootings that have happened so far in 2022.

“The GBI has been asked to investigate 45 officer involved shootings in 2022. This time last year, we were at 27,” Miles said.

Investigators say Kyaruzi walked into roasters restaurant acting strangely when the officer asked him to step outside.

APD said Kyaruzi tried to grab the officer’s gun and the two began to fight for the weapon before the officer shot him.

Miles said the number of officer-involved shootings is so disturbing, they’re trying something new to fight it.

“The GBI, along with many other agencies, are taking part in what is called the Summer of Peace. It’s a rally that is essentially calling for a summer of peace,” Miles said.

Rap stars and other celebrities were at Clark Atlanta University Thursday afternoon to talk with teenagers and young adults about alternatives to violence.

“If there is a little tension, there are other ways than resorting to gun violence,” Miles said.

The Fulton County’s Solicitor’s Office is the lead sponsor of violence free rally.

Miles said after the GBI finishes the latest officer-involved shooting investigation, they will give it to the Fulton County DA’s Office to determine if the shooting was justified or the officer should face any charges.

