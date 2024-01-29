Number of reported Florida manatee deaths declined in 2023, red tide and collisions remain threats

After consecutive years of alarming spikes in manatee fatalities, preliminary data released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) indicates a decline in manatee deaths in 2023.

According to information posted on the FWC website, the number of manatees that died last year dropped to 556, marking a significant decrease from the 1,100 deaths recorded in 2021 and the 800 fatalities in 2022.

The reported total for 2023 also falls below the five-year average of 793 deaths and stands as the lowest tally since 2017, offering a glimmer of hope for the conservation of these treasured marine mammals.

In a statement on the FWC website, the commission highlighted that approximately 20% of the manatee deaths in 2023 were attributed to a red tide bloom in Southwest Florida, highlighting the ongoing environmental challenges faced by these gentle creatures.

Additionally, watercraft collisions remained a leading cause of mortality among manatees, further stressing the need for continued efforts to mitigate human-related impacts on their habitats.

The decline in manatee deaths in 2023 highlights the importance of ongoing conservation efforts and awareness to protect these iconic marine mammals in Florida’s waterways.

For more information and updates on manatee conservation efforts, visit the FWC website.

