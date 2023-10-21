Number of retired NHS workers with £100k pensions doubles in three years

The number of retired NHS staff on pensions worth more than £100,000 a year has doubled since 2020.

It comes as the Government enters negotiations with doctors yet again over pay, following a string of strikes from nurses to senior doctors which have affected the NHS this year.

Health service staff argue their pay has not kept up with inflation and have demanded pay increases of as much as 35pc to make up for the shortfall.

But more than 6,000 former NHS staff receive six-figure payments each year from their defined benefit pension, which guarantees an income until death, data obtained under freedom of information laws have revealed. This is more than twice as many in 2020, when just over 3,000 were paid a six-figure salary in retirement.

Almost 37,000 retired NHS staff are now paid an annual income worth between £50,000 and £99,999. Around 33,000 were paid between £33,000 and £49,999.

Experts said the figures shone a light on the other forms of generous remuneration of public sector workers aside from salaries.

This highly lucrative type of pension is now rare outside of the public sector.

Most workers have a defined contribution pension, which invests their savings in stocks and bonds. It means their pots are vulnerable to market fluctuations, and a big drop in the run up to retirement forces savers to either stay in work for longer or accept a lower income.

NHS and other public sector pensions receive an annual increase in line with inflation. High rates of inflation last year meant public sector pensions increased by 10pc in April. From next spring, all NHS pension payments will increase by 6.7pc. It means for 6,000 NHS staff, their income will rise by at least £6,700 in April.

Overall, the NHS paid £11bn to its pensioners in the 2022-23 tax year, official documents show.

John Ralfe, an independent pension consultant, said NHS pensions paid out today had been accrued under an old system, but since 2015 the scheme had become even more generous.

He said: “A doctor starting in 2015, who then became a consultant, would receive a pension of around £100,000 in today’s money when they retire after working for 40 years.”

Tom Selby, of the broker AJ Bell, said public sector pensions had become “eye-wateringly expensive” for the state to fund.

“A £100,000 guaranteed, inflation-protected income from 66 is easily worth millions of pounds over a 30 year retirement,” he said.

“This is something that is often forgotten about in the debate about remuneration in the public sector.”

This year Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped the lifetime allowance cap of £1.073m on pension savings, after lobbying from the British Medical Association, which insisted that the tax was pushing senior NHS clinicians into early retirement.

A separate freedom of information request found that a rising number of NHS workers have stopped paying into their pensions in an attempt to boost take-home pay.

More than 150,000 people opted out of the NHS pensions scheme between April and December last year, according to figures obtained by the wealth manager Quilter.

Around 54,000 NHS workers said they froze their contributions because of cost of living pressures. Half of these said they left the scheme due to “affordability”, with the remainder citing “other financial priorities”.

While the typical private sector worker contributes around 5pc of their salary into their pension, in the NHS scheme it can be as high as 13.5pc. However this comes with very high employer contributions – the NHS pays 20.6pc of their staff’s salaries into the pension scheme. This compares with a normal rate of 3pc in the private sector.

Liz Emerson, of the Intergenerational Foundation, a charity, said the unfunded nature of the pension scheme meant it was younger, working taxpayers who had to foot the bill of such large contributions from the state.

“It is all very well promising higher pensions today, but it is our children and grandchildren who will be paying for this,” she said.

Defined benefit pensions have been largely phased out of the private sector as they became too expensive for employers to sustain.

Today, public sector pensions represent the Government’s single largest liability at £2.3 trillion, almost a trillion pounds higher than its borrowings.

A Government spokesman said: “The NHS Pension Scheme provides retirement benefits for hardworking staff after a lifetime of service, and in 2015 we introduced a new scheme based on career average rather than final salary earnings to ensure the costs are sustainable for the future.

“Staff and their employer are required to pay towards the cost of benefits they build up in the scheme, with higher earners paying proportionately more than other members. A valuation is conducted every four years to ensure the level of contributions made meet the full cost of their pension rights as they build them up.”

