Number of Richmond County homicide deaths reaches 2021 total

The number of people killed in homicides in Richmond County so far this year has reached the total number killed in 2021.

There have been 31 people killed in homicides in Richmond County so far in 2022. In all of 2021, there were 31 people killed in homicides.

The latest shootings in Richmond County occurred just hours apart.

Kimberly Harris-Opoku, 56, was shot and killed on the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near 12th Street, on Thursday morning. Less than 12 hours later, Zayquantez Jones, 17, was shot and killed at the Smart Grocery gas station on Wrightsboro Road.

Darontaye Cummings, 17, of Augusta, is charged with murder, a weapons charge and a false identification charge in connection to Jones' death.

At this time last year, there were 24 people killed in homicides in the county.

In April, District Attorney Jared Williams said the increase in gun violence is not a law enforcement or courts issue, it’s a community-wide issue, according to a previous Augusta Chronicle article.

“We need to be keeping a tighter grip on our kids," Williams said. "We need to take strides to provide opportunities for them, to keep them from getting enticed by these gangs."

Augusta Commissioner Jordan Johnson echoed Williams' sentiment, but said policy change may be needed.

"This isn't the time to sit on the sidelines or place blame in one direction or the other, it's time for real action and that requires all of our hands," Johnson said. "I'm fully confident that our community will answer the call, but I also think that it's time for our government to look deep into our policies to see how we can provide structural change that'll lead to lasting impact in our community. Understanding the role that mental health and poverty plays in the increase in crime will play a major role in finding solutions. It's been a rough two years and we're seeing the impact."

Nic Filzen, pastor at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta, told The Chronicle his congregation submitted letters to about 90 members of the Georgia State Legislature stating they are "very much opposed to the gun violence is happening and feel that there is common sense legislation that can go a long way to curbing that violence and perhaps even preventing it."

Homicides in the past two months

On Aug. 4, Damien Tanksley , 35, was shot at the Get it To Go gas station of Windsor Spring Road in Augusta and pronounced dead at 10:21 a.m. While the crime was originally reported as a homicide by the Richmond County Coroner's Office, the suspect in the shooting was not charged. The investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office at a later date for review.

On Aug. 20, Nakendrick Dewayne Glover , 29, was shot at a home on the 100 block of Vanderbilt Drive and was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

On Aug. 21, Samuel Jackson , 28, was shot at the Circle K on Tobacco Road in Hephzibah. He later died from his injuries. Donald Gross, 61, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to Jackson's death.

On Aug. 23, Cynthia Wright , 43, of Augusta, was shot at her workplace on 5th Street in Augusta. She died shortly after the shooting. Cornell Thomas, 32, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon in connection to Wright's death.

On Sept. 19, Kenterious Wageman , 17, and Kameron Tucker , 19, were shot at a home on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Andre Rountree, 18, is charged with murder.

On Sept. 29, Kimberly Harris-Opoku , 56, was shot at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sept. 30, Zayquantez Jones, 17, was shot at the Smart Grocery gas station on Wrightsboro Road. He later died from his injuries. Darontaye Cummings, 17, of Augusta, is charged with murder, a weapons charge and a false identification charge in connection to Jones' death.

All homicides identified and reported by the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

