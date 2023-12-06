Number of Russian attacks on frontline has increased, Ukrainian defenders are holding ground – General Staff

The Russians keep conducting offensive operations on the number of fronts in Ukraine’s east, and the hottest fronts were Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka, with Ukrainian defenders repelling about a hundred of Russian attacks in these areas over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 December

Quote: "Over the past day, 97 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes and 104 airstrikes, fired 101 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas."

Details: Airstrikes were carried out on Kostobobriv in Chernihiv Oblast; Novodmytrivka in Sumy Oblast; Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Spirne, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Tiahyntsi, Krynky and Lvove in Kherson Oblast.

Over 100 cities, towns and villages of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks around the settlements of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 26 Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Terny, Spirne, Vesele and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of the town of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast), inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers are holding back the Russians, who persist in their attempts to encircle Avdiivka. The Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their ground, inflicting significant losses on the Russian army. The Ukrainian military successfully repelled 25 Russian attacks to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, to the south-east of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), repelling 18 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack in the area south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian army repelled all Russian attacks, attempting to regain their lost ground to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

At the same time, on the Melitopol front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are taking active steps to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to maintain their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery combat, and inflicting fire damage on the Russian rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 15 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 4 on command posts and 3 on anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians. A Russian Su-24M bomber was also shot down yesterday.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 6 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a command post, an ammunition storage point, 2 electronic warfare stations and 11 Russian artillery pieces.

