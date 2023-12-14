Number of Russian attacks increases drastically on Avdiivka front – General Staff

The Russians have become more active on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Kupiansk fronts where the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 87 Russian attacks. In total, 120 combat clashes occurred on these fronts within the last 24 hours.

Source: the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of early 14 December on Facebook

Quote: "Within the last 24 hours, 120 combat clashes have occurred. In total, the Russians launched 17 missile attacks and 36 airstrikes, launched 74 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and on the settlements."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operative-Strategic Grouping of Forces, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians who do not give up the attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka. The Ukrainian forces are firmly holding the defence, causing great losses to the Russians. The Defence Forces have successfully repelled 29 attacks to the east of the settlement of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 28 more attacks to the south of Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near the Serebrianka Forest, Luhansk Oblast, and to the east of Terny, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Defence Forces, in turn, continue causing the losses in manpower and equipment to the Russians and gaining foothold on the achieved borders.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian forces are deterring the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled 19 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians were not conducting any offensive actions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operative-Strategic Grouping of Forces on the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian forces repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka and two more attacks to the east of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled six attacks by the Russians near the settlement of Robotyne and to the west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Melitopol front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to cause losses to the Russian occupying forces in manpower and equipment and to exhaust them along the frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Operative-Strategic Grouping of Forces Odesa on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian forces keep holding their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counterbattery activity and striking the Russians’ rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Operative-Strategic Grouping of Forces Pivnich (North) on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operative situation remains unchanged.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts the Russians preserve military presence in border regions and conduct intense sabotage activity in order to prevent the transfer of the Ukrainian troops to the fronts under threat, increasing the density of minefields along the state borders in Belgorod Oblast.

Within the last 24 hours, the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched five attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians.

The Ukrainian missile units struck a control point, five areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment, as well as an ammunition storage belonging to the Russians.

