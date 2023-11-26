Number of Russian POWs grew rapidly in past 24 hours on Tavriia front

13 people surrendered on the Tavriia front in the past 24 hours. This is almost half the number of Russians who surrendered in the whole week.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "In the past day, another 13 invaders surrendered. In general, almost 30 enemy soldiers did the same in the operating area of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces in the past week, – they chose life instead of senseless death in cannon fodder assaults."

Details: It is noted that a total of 639 Russians were killed on this front during the day, and 13 pieces of military equipment were destroyed.

In particular, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, one artillery system, one ATGM, three UAVs, and three cars. Also destroyed were three ammunition depots and one important infrastructural object of the Russians.

