Number of Russian soldiers deserting nearly double since summer

The number of Russian military personnel seeking help to desert from their units has nearly doubled since the summer, The Moscow Times reported on Dec. 4, citing data from “Idite Lesom” (Get to Forest), an organization that helps Russians avoid participating in the war against Ukraine.

Get to Forest has received 577 appeals over the past three months, compared to 305 in June through August. More than a thousand Russian military personnel who attempted to desert have received legal counseling since April. Most of them sought help in the fall.

The highest number of desertion attempts was recorded in October (218 cases), the lowest in June (54 cases). There were 175 desertion attempts in November, fewer than in September and October, but more than in any other month.

Most soldiers decide to defect after being wounded and hospitalized, the organization’s head Grigoriy Sverdlin said. Sometimes volunteers help soldiers desert from frontline zone, but such cases are extremely rare due to the limited means of communication at the front and the lack of necessary documents. Legally, soldiers must carry their passports and military ID cards, and their commanders have no right to confiscate them. In practice, documents are often taken away and returned only when a soldier goes on leave or is hospitalized.

One of the deserters told The Moscow Times that he decided to desert while on leave after his second serious injury. Human rights activists helped get him out of Russia.

Sergiy Krivenko, director of the human rights group Citizen.Army.Law, also saw an increase in the number of desertions. Russia does not rotate soldiers and even seriously wounded soldiers are sent back to the front after hospitalization.

Since the start of the September 2022 mobilization in Russia, a staggering 4,000 criminal cases linked to the desertion of military personnel have been brought before Russian courts.

There is a high rate of desertion among Russian forces, demonstrating low morale and the reluctance of some Russian soldiers to fight.

