New number of shares and votes in Moberg Pharma AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During June 2020, the registered number of shares and votes in Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) ("Moberg Pharma" or the "Company") has increased due to conversion of convertible notes issued pursuant to the financing agreement entered into between the Company and Nice & Green S.A. on March 23rd, 2020.

The total number of shares and votes in the Company has increased as a result of the board of directors' resolution to approve Nice & Green S.A.'s request to convert a number of convertible notes into a total of 34,430 common shares in the Company, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the above mentioned financing agreement.At the date of this press release, the total number of shares in Moberg Pharma amounts to 19,257,940. All shares are common shares. The total number of votes is 19,257,940. At the date of this press release, the Company holds 554,746 own common shares.

About this information



The above information has been made public in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was released for public distribution on June 30th 2020 at 8:00 am CET.





For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung

CEO

telephone: +46-707-66-60-30

e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

Mark Beveridge

VP Finance,

telephone: +46-76-805-82-88

e-mail: mark.beveridge@mobergpharma.se

